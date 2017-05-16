2 men arrested for theft yield drugs
MORE than P132,000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from three suspected thieves in Talisay City last Monday.
Police caught Andel Cabi, 42; Edmund Repunte, 18; and Khlark Dhave Villaver, 18; in the new Lagtang public market.
The three allegedly tried to steal 52-year-old Thelma Daruca’s valuables but police cornered them.
Police then found out that the suspects were carrying 11.20 grams of suspected shabu.
The three will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Jeff La Rosa, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 17, 2017.
