2 men injured in shooting, stabbing incidents

TWO persons were wounded in separate stabbing and shooting incidents in Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday night.

Julius Cacha, 33, was inside his house in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Pajac at 6:30 p.m. when an unknown assailant shot him.

He was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Investigators are yet to determine the motive behind the crime.

Three hours later, Edwin Lingganay, 34, was stabbed by a certain Titing in Barangay Maribago.

This, after the latter got irked with the former.

The victim was sent to the Mactan Doctors’ Hospital.