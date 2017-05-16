Barangay watchman nabbed for drugs | SunStar

Barangay watchman nabbed for drugs

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

POLICE caught a 49-year-old barangay watchman in a drug bust in Barangay Bahay, Sibonga, southern Cebu, Monday night, May 15.

Ceferino Fernandez, of Barangay Tubod, Sibonga, yielded four small packs of white crystals believed to be shabu to the team led by Senior Police Office 4 Darline Banogon.

Banugon, Sibonga police officer-in-charge, said Fernandez also earns extra money as motorcycle-for-hire driver.

Farmers in the mountain villages and fellow drivers were his customers, the suspect claimed. (KAL)

***

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 16, 2017.

View Comments