Bogo City hosts free circumcision

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Operation Tuli. Personnel from the Bogo City Health Office prepare the kids for circumcision during the Operation Tuli organized by the Bogo City Government​. (Contributed Foto)

A TOTAL of 88 brave youngsters benefited from the Operation Tuli (circumcision) organized by the City of Bogo last May 2.

The activity was part of the City’s continuing efforts to provide basic health care services to its constituents. Operation Tuli provided free circumcision to residents of Bogo City.

The youngest to undergo the procedure was a six-year-old boy, and the oldest was 17.

Edwina Cuyos, health focal officer for Bogo, said that the activity was held in summertime as the boys do not have to attend classes.

Citing the American Academy of Pediatrics, Cuyos said that there are various health benefits from circumcision, such as easier hygiene, decreased risk of urinary tract and sexually transmitted infections, and the prevention of certain penile problems, including penile cancer.

A total of 169 registered but only 88 were circumcised. Cuyos said that a good number of boys backed out at the last minute out of fear.

The circumcisions were performed by doctors from the City Health Office using modern techniques with the aid of anesthesia to minimize pain and encourage faster healing.

Such procedure is much safer and less painful than the traditional circumcision or what is commonly known as “pukpok.”

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 17, 2017.

