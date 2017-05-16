Bzzzzz: DOJ, not just Ombud, can ask to drop Janet

OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio-Morales has announced her office’s intention to block any move to use “the mother of the pork barrel scams” as state witness. As prosecutor in the Napoles cases, it’s the ombudsman who asks for the discharge of a state witness.

Under the law on witness protection (Republic Act 6981), the Department of Justice may also exercise the same right. And DOJ chief Vitaliano Aguirre II already indicated they’d use Napoles in their own thrust in the pork barrel cases.

It’s the Sandiganbayan that will decide. Which way, do you think, will the wind blow?

Target: Pnoy?

The game plan, into which President Duterte has given the public a peek, is to hold accountable other prominent persons for the pork barrel scandal: Notably, Noynoy Aquino and his friends who, must think, got away with big-time robbery.

And the only way for them to do that is tap Janet Napoles. Janet with all the charges she’s facing might go along in Operation Noynoy & Cronies.

But would the public agree to swap Napoles with Noynoy and company as the villains to hang?

Would Janet qualify?

Where Aguirre and Morales would tangle on is the requirement that Napoles “does not appear to be the most guilty.”

For now, nobody else qualifies for appearing to be “the most guilty” but Janet, “the brains” in the “mother of all scams.” Unless, later, they could produce evidence that the actual mastermind was someone else.

Arm and fist

The fist clenched and the arm pressed across one’s breast: that appears to be the Team Rama body signal of unity and resolve. Or so it appears in photos of former mayor Mike Rama’s visits to barangays, which were posted recently in his Facebook space.

