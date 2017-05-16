Civilian auxiliary member arrested for trying to rob cop

A MEMBER of a civilian auxiliary group was arrested after he tried to rob a police officer around 12:40 a.m., Sunday, May 14, in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The civilian auxiliary is a group composed of civilians that helps the police and military in going after criminals.

Cebu Provincial Police Office-Provincial Intelligence Branch (CPPO-PIB) Chief Joie Yape Jr. said the suspect, identified as Virgilio Boquida, 38, is a member of Federation of Bantay Bayan Inc.

Police Officer 2 Rey David Aumentado, an intelligence officer of CPPO-PIB, said he was driving his motorcycle, with his wife as his passenger, going home in Tunghaan when Boquida stopped them at gunpoint.

The police officer grappled with the suspect so the gun went off. No one was hit in the incident.

Aumentado managed to seize the gun and subdued the suspect, who suffered bruises in the face.

Boquida claimed he was drunk when he held the couple at gunpoint.

PIB learned the suspect was involved in several robbery incidents in the past.

Boquida will face complaints for attempted robbery, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearm. (SunStar Cebu)