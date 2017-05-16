CTU main campus grad 6th in licensure exam

STUDY and prayers proved to be a perfect combination for Rusty Villadolid Lapus, who ranked sixth in the latest licensure exam for civil engineering released by the Professional Regulations Commission last Friday.

Villadolid, a cum laude graduate of the Cebu Technological University-main campus, immediately thought of God when he learned about the good news from his brother.

“Although, I knew that I did my part by studying, I still never forget to pray to Him to help me achieve my dreams,” Villadolid said in Cebuano.

The 21-year-old Toledohanon admitted that he was just a typical, carefree student until he was in third year high school when he decided to take his studies seriously. He finished as class salutatorian at the Media Once National High School in Toledo.

Villadolid, who is the sixth in the brood of 10, said that he had a craggy path in reaching his dreams to become a topnotcher.

“It was not easy because I only had two months to have a full swing review before the board exam but I always told myself that I’ll be number one. So if not, maybe two or three but I am still happy that I made it,” he said.

His dedication opened doors of opportunities that made him a state program scholar for his five years in college and earned him a free review at Mega Review Center, Cebu.

Engr. Jeonel Lumbab, chairman of the Civil Engineering Department, attested to Villadolid’s dedication.

“Rusty was an ideal student. Though he was not the brightest but he was always dedicated because he wanted to help his family,” Lumbab said in Cebuano.

Villadolid said that he dedicated his achievement to his mother and father, who died of cancer.

Lumbab said that for the first time, the CTU administration and alumni will give Villadolid a cash grant since he ended last year’s drought of civil engineering topnotchers and he was the only graduate in Cebu to make it to the top 10. CNU Interns Airlan Sala, Kate Parilla