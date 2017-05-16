Lapu cops seize P2.4M drugs, catch 7 suspects

AT least P2.4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized from seven drug suspects, including a minor, in separate police operations in Lapu-Lapu City.

Guia “Edjun” Sumagang, 50, was arrested, while his 16-year-old girl companion was rescued by the police.

Sumagang allegedly used the girl in his illegal drug trade on Punta Rizal St., Barangay Pajo at 9 p.m. last Monday.

Sumagang resided in Purok Sambag, Barangay Buagsong, Cordova town, while the minor was from Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

The buy-bust was conducted by personnel of the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 3 led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III.

Cleopas said that the minor served as Sumagang’s cohort in his operations. He said it was the girl who received the money from a police decoy and asked Sumagang to give a medium pack of shabu to the supposed buyer.

Another medium pack believed to be shabu was confiscated from Sumagang. A medium pack of the same substance and thebuy-bust money were recovered from the minor.

All the confiscated illegal drugs weighed 100.56 grams valued at P592,292.

City Intelligence Branch Chief Mark Gifter Sucalit said they brought the girl to the social welfare office for counseling.

Yesterday, Sucalit’s team arrested three women and two men in Sitio Kagudoy, Barangay Basak at 4:30 a.m.

They were Rosilyn “Elen” Daño, 32; Maria Candilada, 28; Glenda Daño, 27; Jerwin Abanid, 30; and Joel Candilada, 29.

The operation led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy resulted in the confiscation of 11 medium packs and a large pack of suspected shabu from the five drug suspects. The illegal drugs weighed 155 grams estimated to be about P1.829 million.

The boodle money and another P3,500 cash were seized from Rosilyn, the main target of the operation.