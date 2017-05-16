LTFRB 7 probes ‘exorbitant’ V-hire fares

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is looking into complaints that dispatchers at the van-for-hire (V-hire) terminal in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City are collecting exorbitant fares during weekends.

“We are checking it out. I learned about it from social media posts. I sent personnel from our office to meet with the terminal caretakers, van operators, drivers and dispatchers (to verify the information),” said LTFRB 7 Director Ahmed Cuizon.

Cuizon said that to better address the situation, they will soon be issuing guidelines for everyone concerned in the terminal to observe.

“The guidelines will tell them how to avoid overcharging, out-of-line operations and other PUV (public utility vehicles) franchise violations,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon said that overcharging penalties under Joint Administration Order 2014-01 are P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense plus impounding of unit for 30 days, and P15,000 for the third offense plus cancellation of franchise.

The LTFRB-approved regular fare from Cebu City to Carcar City is P60. However, terminal caretakers and dispatchers are charging a uniform rate based on the fare for a one-way trip to Moalboal, Cebu, which is P150. This means that Carcar-bound passengers are paying an extra P90 for a one-way trip.

Terminal drivers, however, defended the weekend fare hike.

A driver, who requested not to be named, said that fares increase during weekends since passengers would double in number during that time. The driver said that during Saturdays and Sundays ,they would add P20 to P40 to the regular fare when the terminal becomes busy with passengers.

Another driver also said that the additional fare was for backup vans travelling outside their regular routes.

“Dili man na ingon nga giabusaran sad namo. Kay kami niback-up mi ana, risgo namo. Nya inig balik namo wala sad mi pasahero. Doble na among gasto sa gas ug maintenance sa ligid,” said Valery Plaza, V-Hire driver for the Simala route.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that the City Government cannot control fare increase for V-hires.

“It’s their business. So if they want to charge P200, so P200. They want to charge P500, so P500. If they (passengers) are not happy, then don’t ride,” Osmeña said.

The mayor said that he has been seeking the legalization of the operations in Kamagayan V-hire terminal since its transfer last October.

“The only basic flaw in there is the 300 meters away policy from Central Business District, but now I’m changing the policy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., committee on agriculture and labor and cooperatives chairperson, said that the operation of the terminal is illegal, and so is making V-hires operate without a fare matrix.

He advised passengers to raise their concerns before the LTFRB.

Rebecca Hinagdanan, head of the Cebu South GT Express Federation Inc., said that the terminal has been a big help to students and workers from outside Cebu City. Terminal operators, she said, have been operating on the same and fixed price for the past 15 years.

The Cebu South GT Express Federation Inc. is a group of 240 v-hire drivers and operators. The terminal has at least 80 vans with routes to Toledo, Pinamungajan, Moalboal, Simala, Naga and Lutupan in Toledo City. EOB/Kate Parilla, CNU Intern