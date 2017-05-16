Of old and new in Cebuano Literary Arts

THE University of San Carlos Cebuano Studies Center (USC CSC), with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino, held various activities celebrating Cebuano arts and culture last April for the third year of the National Literature Month.

The Casa Gorordo Museum hosted “Balitaw Molutaw!” on April 19. The audience was treated to a balitaw documentary and performance of “Pasayawa ko Day, Pahaloka ko Day” on the museum grounds.

Children ages 5-10 years old from Barangay Bulacao got to know one of the most important figures in Cebuano folklore during the storytelling activity “Istoryahi Ko!” at the Cebu City Public Library last April 28. A volunteer from the Basadours narrated the story of Maria Kakaw.

The highlight of the month-long celebration was the April 22 event at Robinsons Galleria Cebu. Students, teachers, professionals, and artists gathered for a series of moderated conversations on contemporary Cebuano literature, a stage play of Piux Kabahar’s Seguro ang Pancit, book launchings, and poetry performances.

The books launched were Walang Kapatid, a Filipino translation by USC’s Roderick Villaflor of the first Cebuano novel, Juan Villagonzalo’s Walay Igsoon; and Patik, an anthology of postcolonial poetry in Cebuano with English translations done by AB Literature students of USC.

Writing groups Women in Literary Arts, Bathalan-ong Halad sa Dagang, and Mga Anak sa Dagang also took part in the event.

The theme for this year’s National Literature Month was “Banyuhay,” the Filipino word for “metamorphosis,” emphasizing the transformative power of literature.

For more information on USC CSC, contact (032) 406-6079, or e-mail cebuanostudies@gmail.com.