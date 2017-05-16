Osmeña to support LRT project, if City will not spend for it

AS long as the Cebu City Government does not have to disburse funds for it, Mayor Tomas Osmeña will support the proposed Cebu Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

In a letter dated May 4 addressed to Osmeña, CEDCO Engineers, a private engineering firm, sought the City’s permission to allow them to conduct a soil testing as part of the feasibility study for Line I of the LRT project.

According to their letter, Line I will be from Talisay City to Consolacion, passing by the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

Angelito de Dios, authorized representative of Line I of the Cebu LRT consultants, earlier said that their engineers are doing boreholes for the geotechnical investigation and topography survey on N. Bacalso Ave. and MJ Cuenco Ave. to secure data that may be used for the project.

The mayor said he will support anything that will improve the city’s traffic system on condition that the City Government will not spend for it.

He said that if he had his way, it would be best not to have an LRT in Cebu as it is expensive and can’t provide the growth the riding public needs.

“Based on my speculation, only the rich will be able to afford the LRT. The poor will remain living below the bridges and I don’t like that,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña pointed out that the National Government is losing P6 billion annually from the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) when it is supposed to generate P9 billion.

He lamented that the government can’t raise the fares of the LRT and MRT because the poor won’t be able to afford them.

“I apologize, but I studied these things. Sometimes, the people can’t understand but as mayor, what I’m looking at is the long-term impact and not because it looks good,” Osmeña said.

Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas, for his part, sees no qualms with the proposed mass transport project.

He explained that during his term as first district representative, he authored House Bill 1588, which seeks the establishment and organization of the Cebu LRT Authority and covers the implementation of the project.

“This is the best way to solve the traffic. It’s a cheaper, faster, and safer way of transportation for the public,” Gullas said. RTF/Jeff La Rosa, CNU Intern