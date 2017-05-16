Rallyists oppose emit's removal from group

TALISAY City Council deferred a decision on the petition filed against Councilor Doroteo Emit for him to vacate his post as head of the Federation of Talisay City Urban Dwellers Association (FETCUDA).

Supporters of Emit and the Alayon Party held a rally in front of the council’s session hall yesterday.

The council decided to release their decision on FETCUDA’s petition during their next regular session.

Members of FETCUDA want to oust Emit, saying they no longer have trust and confidence in the councilor. Jeff La Rosa, CNU Intern