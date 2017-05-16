Rallyists oppose emit's removal from group | SunStar

Rallyists oppose emit's removal from group

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Rallyists oppose emit's removal from group

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

TALISAY City Council deferred a decision on the petition filed against Councilor Doroteo Emit for him to vacate his post as head of the Federation of Talisay City Urban Dwellers Association (FETCUDA).

Supporters of Emit and the Alayon Party held a rally in front of the council’s session hall yesterday.

The council decided to release their decision on FETCUDA’s petition during their next regular session.

Members of FETCUDA want to oust Emit, saying they no longer have trust and confidence in the councilor. Jeff La Rosa, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 17, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments