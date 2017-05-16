Teacher’s death may be linked to drugs: cops

POLICE are considering a public school teacher’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade as the motive behind his murder outside his home in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City past 10 p.m. last Sunday.

Investigators have yet to identify the two masked men on a motorcycle who shot Jerry Durano Puno several times.

Danao City Police Chief Gerard Ace Pelare said the victim was on their list of suspected drug pushers.

The incident happened while the 43-year-old was walking to the toilet outside his house.

Puno was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in the city, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The victim taught at the Carmen National High School.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 welcomed the plan of the Department of Education (DepEd) to conduct a mandatory drug testing for all elementary and high school teachers in public schools.

PRO 7 Director Noli Taliño said teachers will be a bad influence on their students if they use drugs.

“It’s also a big possibility that their students will be their clients as well as couriers,” Taliño said.

Taliño said that they will also monitor teachers as part of their anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“We fully support their plan because any efforts to get rid of drugs in society, especially in schools, are very needed. If they need police personnel during their program then we will provide them,” he said.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones made the announcement about the drug testing during the kickoff of the Brigada Eskwela 2017 at the Ramon National High School in Cebu City last Monday.