Tomas not keen on building facility for city’s mentally-ill, drug users

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has expressed reservations on the proposed construction of a shelter for mentally-ill street dwellers in one of the mountain barangays in the city.

In an approved resolution during last week’s regular session, Councilor Joy Pesquera requested the executive department to allocate funds for the construction of a mental health institute in a City-owned lot in Barangay Guba.

She said the shelter can also be expanded to house drug dependents who are undergoing rehabilitation.

Some councilors from the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan raised several concerns on Pesquera’s proposal.

Councilor Margarita Osmeña suggested that a comprehensive study must be done before building a shelter.

But Pesquera said the City can coordinate with the Cebu City Medical Center or Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center to learn how to run the facility. Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos, who is working on a proposed ordinance on mental health, said it would be better to build the shelter near a hospital.

The mayor shared the sentiment, saying a facility without a proper system will not address the problem.

“I am ready to help, but we have to think twice. I only have one question: What’s going to stop the mentally-ill from coming to Cebu? This is more of a national responsibility,” he said.

Osmeña said the shelter might result in an influx of nonresidents of the city trying to avail themselves of the services.

“Like what happened to our Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC), half of the inmates there are not from the city,” he said.

The OSCC, a center for children in conflict with the law, currently houses 183 minors.