Veco joins Earth Day, holds cleanup drive

THE Visayan Electric Company (Veco) participated in the worldwide celebration of Earth Day last April 22 with a cleanup drive on J. Panis St., Banilad, Cebu City.

For “Atong Tugkaran, Atong Limpyohan,” at least 53 Veco kaibigans (friends) joined the street cleanup armed with brooms, rakes and trash bags despite the scorching heat.

Aside from promoting camaraderie, the activity also emphasized the importance of doing one’s share in protecting Mother Earth by cleaning the backyard, which is the reason behind the neighborhood cleanup drive.

A total of 60 bags full of trash were collected by the kaibigan volunteers who showed support and commitment to keeping the area near the Veco compound clean.

Although the activity was only for a few hours, it strengthened the kaibigans’ determination to take care of the planet by keeping it clean.