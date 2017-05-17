2,000 DepEd teachers to undergo random test

OVER 2,000 public school teachers in Lapu-Lapu City will undergo a random drug test.

City Mayor Paz Radaza said the City Health Office (CHO) will lead the drug test for teachers in all schools in Lapu-Lapu City. The drug screening test will still be scheduled.

Last year, Radaza received a report that a teacher in one of the schools in the city was using illegal drugs.

“However, when we went to the said school for a surprise drug test, the said teacher tested negative,” the mayor said in Cebuano.

The mayor did not name the school.

The CHO has been coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu Division to plan the random drug test.

Radaza said the budget for the drug test will come from the CHO.

The Department of Health provided drug testing kits, which they can use for the teachers’ drug test, to the City.

As to high school students, DepEd will still have to meet with the parents to discuss it.

“Sa mga kabataan (For the youth), that has to be discussed with DepEd and the PTCA (Parents, Teachers and Community Association),” said Radaza.

For the classrooms, the mayor said this is “not so much a problem.”

The City Government has been allocating a budget for the construction of additional classrooms yearly.

Also, the City Government offered a summer job for students so they will have an allowance when the classes open next month.

More than 4,000 students started cleaning the schools and their barangays last Monday. Each student will get P300 allowance per day. Their summer job will last for 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said the plan to let elementary and high school teachers undergo mandatory drug testing is a big help in their campaign against illegal drugs.

“We very much welcome it. We support it. Nindot na siya nga (This is a very good) activity. It can be a deterrent para sa katong mga nagplano mogamit og (for those who want to use) illegal drugs,” Ruiz said.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced her plan for the drug testing starting in school year 2017-2018 during her visit to Cebu City last Monday.

Selected secondary students will also be tested if their parents will give consent. The result of the tests will be kept confidential.

Ruiz said they had requested for the drug testing of students, before Briones’s announcement.

“We did not push with it because there are some groups who opposed it, saying it was unconstitutional,” he said.