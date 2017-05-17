21 villages next in BRT consultation

THE proponents of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Cebu City will consult the 21 barangays affected by the project.

Those who attended yesterday’s public consultation at the Rizal Memorial Library expressed no opposition to the project’s implementation.

Lawyer Rafael Yap, project manager of the BRT, said they will seek a “no objection” resolution from the barangays so they can proceed with the earthballing and cutting of the 2,182 trees.

“We are required by the EMB (Environmental Management Bureau) 7 to individually consult the affected barangays now that we’ve completed the comprehensive multi-sectoral consultations,” he said.

The barangay consultations are targeted to wrap up by the end of July, Yap said.

The barangays that will be affected by the BRT are Talamban, Capitol Site, Lahug, Apas, Bulacao, Basak Pardo, Poblacion Pardo, Kinasang-an, Mambaling, Sambag I and Sambag II, among others.

In a separate interview, Nida Cabrera, consultant of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, said that once the barangays pass a resolution backing the BRT, the project management will start submitting the requirements to EMB so they can secure an environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

The ECC will include the permits to cut close to 200 old trees and earthball a variety of 1,985 trees.

“After the barangay consultations, even if the project has yet to officially start, we’ll start with the cutting and earthballing. That’s as soon as we get the ECC,” Cabrera said.

Concerns

During the consultation yesterday, some residents of Barangay Kinasang-an and business establishments raised several concerns on what would happen to their properties once works on the BRT project start.

They asked about the road right-of-way acquisition and their possible relocation, considering that the project will displace them.

Yap said their concerns will be addressed in a separate consultation, but assured them that the City Government will not proceed with the project unless it has acquired all rights to the affected roads.

One group, though, expressed opposition to the plan to cut the BRT-affected trees.

In a statement, members of the Pusyon Kinaiyahan urged the project proponents to provide an integral solution to Cebu’s traffic problem.

“Cutting the trees is not a sign of development nor is it the last option to give way to development,” the group said.

“These trees protect our environment, provide shade and air quality, naturally filter pollution and dirt, combat climate change and even flooding, and many more benefits. We both cannot sacrifice the integral values that our trees offer us in Cebu City: ecologically, culturally and aesthecially,” they added.

At present, Yap said about 60 percent of the public has expressed support to the BRT project, while the other 40 percent still has reservations.

The project proponents, however, are hopeful that the next consultations will yield positive feedback.

The P10.6-billion BRT will be a 16-kilometer project that will run from Barangays Bulacao to Talamban.

It is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city.