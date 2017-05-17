7 drug suspects fall in Lapu ops

SEVEN drug suspects were caught in separate police operations in Lapu-Lapu City within six hours.

In Lapu-Lapu Police Station (LPS) 3, the team led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III arrested Saturnino “Joy” Ybalez, 43, and Rino “Ren-ren” Ybalez, 41, in Purok Ube, Barangay Gun-ob at 11:05 p.m. last Tuesday. A total of six sachets believed to be shabu were seized from them.

At 12:40 a.m. yesterday, personnel of LPS 4 caught Jose Edgar Ponce, 55, in Sitio Bunga, Barangay Agus.

Senior Insp. Alcon Escosura, LPS 4 chief, said that 16 sachets of shabu worth P3,200 and the buy-bust money were seized from Ponce.

From Barangay Agus, Escosura’s team proceeded to Sitio Masiwa, Barangay Marigondon where they arrested 39-year-old Sigfred “Pepe” Sagarino at 3:30 a.m.

Four sachets, a large pack and a medium pack of shabu weighing 11 grams were confiscated from Sagarino. The illegal drugs were valued at P129,800.

About an hour later, Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino also arrested Elmer “JD” Durano, 34; Elioterio “Jay” Igot, 30; and Efren Cahutay, 34, in Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok.

According to Tolentino, they received information that Durano was involved in the illegal drug trade.

Authorities found a total of 100 sachets of shabu worth P47,200, drug paraphernalia, a .38 revolver with two bullets and the buy-bust money from the suspects.