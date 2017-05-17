7 HEIs from Cebu apply for increase in tuition

OF the 134 private higher education institutions (HEIs) in Central Visayas, only eight applied before the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) 7 to increase their tuition for the school year 2017-2018.

Of the eight universities and colleges, seven are from Cebu City, said Ched 7 Director Freddie Bernal.

Bernal would not identify the eight HEIs until the Ched en banc in Manila approves their petition.

He said yesterday that the eight schools are seeking a three- to 10-percent increase.

Five are applying for a tuition increase for freshmen students, while the rest are for all levels, Bernal said.

He said that 77 percent of the tuition increase will go to the salaries of the faculty and non-faculty members while the rest are for the improvement of school facilities.

Meanwhile, five state colleges and universities in the region have received P600 million from Ched 7 so these can provide free tuition to students.

The schools are the Cebu Technological University (P379 million), Cebu Normal University (P33 million), Bohol Island State University (P50 million), Negros Oriental State University (P130 million) and Siquijor State College (P7 million).