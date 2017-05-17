Bzzzzz: Not one question to Allan Cayetano

NOT a single question was asked by a member of the Commission on Appointments before it confirmed yesterday Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as foreign affairs secretary. Not even, “How do you feel, foreign affairs secretary nominee Cayetano?”

Cayetano also didn’t say anything, sticking to a tenet (“’wag nang humirit”) he tells friends and basketball teammates, presumably in relation to techniques in courting women.

Propaganda V. Tomas

They come in the form of vitriolic comments by social media trolls wherever a news or feature about Mayor Tomas Osmeña appears. And, lately, newsletters and flyers talking about his “imminent suspension.” In whodunit thrillers, investigators usually look at (1) motive and (2) opportunity.

Wives and cars

A jealous wife, driving a Toyota Fortuner, chased a Mercedes Benz that her husband and alleged mistress were in, then when she caught up with them, fearing they’d escape, rammed her car into the Benz, causing a five-vehicle pileup and six slight injuries.

That happened last May 13 in Bangkok’s Thanyaburi district. But it resonated with local audiences who recalled that last March 2015, in Cebu City, a jealous wife also rammed her Nissan Navarra pickup three times on the Toyota Vios sedan of her husband’s alleged mistress and struck her with a 20-inch baseball bat. A car can be a deadly weapon. Lesson 1: An angry wife shouldn’t be in it while trying to confront the other woman.

Beware of GPS

How did the Cebu City wife, who was pregnant at the time, know where the suspected other woman was? Media stories didn’t say, but in last week’s Bangkok incident, the furious wife tracked him down through GPS. Which should bring up Lesson #2. Beware of gadgets that enable the wife to know the location of her quarry in real time.

TIP US OFF: TELL US ABOUT IT

