Cebu, Bohol cannot be complacent: governors

CEBUANOS should remain vigilant and prepared even after Bohol was declared free of Abu Sayyaf members after the last two stragglers—Abu Ubayda and Abu Asis—were killed in Calape last Monday.

“We should not be complacent because the Abu Sayyaf can still strike anytime, every time and anywhere,” Gov. Hilario Davide III told reporters.

The governor said he assumed that the number of police and military personnel in the region would be the same with the heightened alert status.

He also said that barangays, being the common source of information regarding terrorism, should always be on the lookout for strangers and strange activities.

Davide said that the Regional Peace and Order Council will use its P5-million funds to conduct a comprehensive training for barangay intelligence network members on the war against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto said the military submitted yesterday the report on the deaths of the last two Abu Sayyaf members to President Rodrigo Duterte, including the names of the persons who will receive the P2-million bounty.

The official was informed about this latest development by Brigadier Gen. Arnulfo Matanguihan, commander of the 302nd Army Brigade.

Chatto said the Provincial Government will give a total of P200,000, but he has no information on how many informants will receive the reward.

Chatto said the information from civilians helped government troops against the Mindanao-based group.

The governor urged Boholanos to continue their vigilance and to report suspicious-looking individuals to authorities. KAL & CNU Intern Airlan E. Sala