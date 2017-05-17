CG monitors possible oil spill in Lauis

REPRESENTATIVES of Cebu Coast Guard (CGS) District, together with the Marine Environment Protection Unit, met with Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas for an update on the salvage operation of mv Fortuner yesterday.

Gullas told Coast Guard officials to do their job in requiring the shipowner to work with a firm that would do the salvage operation.

CGS Deputy Commander John Manuel Alip said that they have not monitored any oil spill from the sunken cargo vessel.

The mv Fortuner, which is owned by Sam Seen Shipping Company Inc., was sailing from General Santos City to Cebu City when it sank off Lauis Ledge last May 7. Jeff La Rosa, CNU Intern