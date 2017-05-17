IBP dismisses case against 2 lawyers

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) has junked for lack of evidence the third disbarment complaint filed by a retired police official against the two former lawyers of fugitive cult leader Ruben Ecleo Jr.

In its recommendation report, the IBP Commission on Bar Discipline dismissed the administrative charges filed by Insp. Atilano Fabella, former team leader of the Regional Crime Laboratory 7, against lawyers Orlando Salatandre and Giovanni Mata.

“We have not found any evidence that respondents failed to observe candor, fairness or loyalty in their dealings and transactions with their client,” read the IBP report penned by Commissioner Peter Bantilan.

The IBP Board of Governors also dismissed for want of evidence the two other complaints against Salatandre and Mata.

Eduardo Ang Jr., IBP Board of Governors commissioner, ruled that the respondents “should be given wide latitude in the manner in which he handles his client’s defense.”

Fabella had accused Salatandre and Mata of violating the Code of Professional Responsibility for Lawyers.

He alleged that Salatandre and Mata mishandled the case against Ecleo, which led to his parricide conviction in 2012.

The IBP, however, said that Salatandre defended and had the cases against Ecleo dismissed, including murder, homicide, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of drugs.

“Such representation shows fidelity to the cause of the client, and competence and diligence. We do not find that respondents neglected their duties to Ecleo,” they said.