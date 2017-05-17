Mayor shuns Mega body

UNLESS the public are the ones to choose the officers of the Metro Cebu Development Coordinating Board (MCDCB), Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña stood pat that the city will no longer be involved in the discussions on the Mega Cebu program.

Mega Cebu is a program of the MCDCB, which envisions to make Cebu a more livable and sustainable place to live in by 2050.

The MCDCB is composed of 13 local government units, but Osmeña announced last July that Cebu City will no longer be included in it.

The mayor reiterated his pronouncement after meeting with officials of Yokohama City, Japan to discuss environmental project proposals.

“I have to be clear that the City is not part of Mega Cebu. They are pretending that we are under them, but we are not,” Osmeña said.

“I will only go along with it if the positions are elected, but the people should be the ones to decide, not the declared president of Cebu Business Club. That has no scrap value,” he added.

MCDCB’s leadership is composed of the provincial governor and a 37-member board. The board consists of elected local officials, regional directors of national government agencies, and leaders from the business and civil society sector.

Sought for comment, MCDCB communications manager Carol Ballesteros said the selection process of the officers is agreed upon by the members of the board.

“MCDCB members discuss and agree on the process of election and that they follow through on what they have agreed upon,” she told SunStar Cebu.

Osmeña also said he is opposed to the bill creating the Mega Cebu Development Authority, despite his partymate North District Rep. Raul del Mar’s participation in the measure.

The bill that seeks to create the Mega Cebu Authority gained a House committee’s approval last year, but it was then too late for Congress to pass it into law.

All nine of Cebu’s representatives to the Lower House in the previous term had supported House Bill 6227.

“I’m going to fight it. If you will look in the last 30 years, all these Mega Cebu projects that are successful, I was the architect, the prime mover. We now have two Mandaue-Lapu-Lapu bridges, an airport, a traffic light system for Cebu and compactor trucks,” said Osmeña.