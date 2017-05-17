Osmeña to pick names from BOPK bets after appointment ban

NOW that the one-year ban on appointments for candidates who lost in the May 9 polls has lapsed, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will be meeting select members of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) to discuss the matter.

Among those whom the mayor considered assigning as department heads are former councilor Nida Cabrera and Barangay Tejero councilman Gary Lao. Both ran for north district councilor under BOPK during the elections last year.

Osmeña, though, clarified that not all losing candidates of the group will be appointed to special bodies at City Hall.

“I have to discuss this with them individually, but not all of them. It depends if they can be useful to the city. I know some of them can,” he told reporters last Monday.

Although he declined to go into detail, Osmeña said Lao may be taking over Dr. Alice Utlang in managing the City Office for Substance Abuse and Prevention.

This would then mean that Utlang, as City Veterinarian, will focus on the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries.

Cabrera, on the other hand, may be appointed as executive head of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO). The former councilor is currently working as a consultant of the CCENRO without pay.

“You can speculate on that. That’s in the right direction, but it’s not automatic. All of these things should be taken care of one by one,” Osmeña said.

Cabrera, for her part, said that even without a formal appointment from the executive department, she will continue to work with CCENRO until she retires.

“I’ve yet to meet the mayor, but I’ve decided to keep on working with CCENRO considering the amount of projects that need to be completed,” she said.