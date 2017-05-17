Salvage ops of sunken ship in Malabuyoc almost done: PCG

AN official of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that salvage operations on a cargo vessel that capsized in Malabuyoc town are now close to 60 percent.

Commander Dionelett Ampil of PCG Cebu Station told SunStar Cebu that they’ve placed an oil spill boom around LCT Marc Joseph III to prevent an oil spill during the salvage operation.

Ampil said that the firm in charge of the salvage operation has also started siphoning the oil within the vessel. He said that the PCG can’t pressure the shipping firm to immediately remove the vessel from the area.

In a separate interview, Barangay Montañeza Councilwoman Florevie Bracero told SunStar Cebu that the oil spill that started to spread along their coastlines has been contained.

Bracero said that personnel of the salvage firm have placed chemicals in the seawater that will help remove the oil.

“Wala nami katimaho og krudo gikan sa dagat,” Bracero said.

LCT Mark Joseph III, which came from Tandayag Port in Negros Oriental, was sailing toward Sta. Fe in Bantayan Island when it capsized in Malabuyoc last month.