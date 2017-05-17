‘There is no love triangle in crime’

THE former live-in partner of the suspect who shot businessman Joel Chan clarified that a love triangle was not the motive of the shooting because she and Chan did not have a relationship.

Lilibeth Chavez, 26, said she agreed to part ways with Elven Estrera, 30, before the Mandaue City Social Welfare and Development Office last May 4 after she found out that Estrera allegedly had been using illegal drugs and threatened to kill her.

“Dili ni love triangle. Wa mi relationship. Ilabas unta ang mga Chan ani. Nauwaw kaayo ko (This is not a love triangle issue. My employer and I do not have a relationship. I hope the issue between me and my ex-live-in partner will not involve the Chan couple. I am really ashamed of what happened),” she said.

The Mandaue City Police Office filed a frustrated murder case against Estrera at the Mandaue Hall of Justice last Tuesday.

Chavez said she has been a battered partner since she was 17. Chavez got pregnant at 16 and had lived together with Estrera since then.

Estrera was the suspect in the shooting and wounding of Chan while the latter was inside his office in JTC Auto Concept along Sacris Road Ext. in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City last Thursday morning.

Estrera went into hiding, but eventually surrendered to Sibonga Police Station last Sunday.

Chan survived and was recuperating after he suffered a gunshot wound in his face.

Estrera initially accused his former live-in partner of having a relationship with Chan. Chavez told SunStar Cebu that Estrera’s statement was not true because Chan and the latter’s wife had been good to her.

“Maayo kaayo sila nga pagka-amo. Ako lang ilimpyo ilang ngan. Sila man unta’y biktima diri (The Chan couple had been very good to me. I just want to clear their names of the controversy because they are the victims of the shooting),” said Chavez.

At 18, Chavez found out that Estrera was allegedly using illegal drugs.

After that, she said Estrera had been involved in many conflicts.

Despite what happened to her employer, she said the Chan couple still allowed her to work.