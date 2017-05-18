21st Divine Mercy convention, May 27-28

THE 21st Divine Mercy convention for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will be held at the University of Cebu Maritime Education and Training Center (UC-METC) in Tabada, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

It will be held on May 27 and 28, with the theme “Lord Jesus the Sole Source of Life, Mercy and Grace.”

Free registration of delegates will start at 7 a.m. on May 27.

Fr. Cresencio T. Ubod will start the morning session with opening prayer and welcome address, while Fr. Glen Guanzon will end the morning session with a holy mass.

In the afternoon, various speakers will discuss the many aspects of Divine Mercy.

The speakers include Fr. Ubod, Commission on Archdiocese Prison Apostolate director; Fr. Louino V. Alejandrino, Divine Mercy spiritual adviser-Archdiocese of Zamboanga; Fr. Glen Guanzon, Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on Worship and rector of San Pedro Calungsod Chapel; Fr. Jose Rizal Santos, Divine Mercy spiritual adviser-Japan; and Fr. Zenon Guanzon, Archdiocese of Cebu secretary.

On May 28, Dr. Rene Josef Bullecer, Pontifical Council on Health Care, will start the session, and will be followed by Sister Nene Limbago, Divine Mercy Cagayan de Oro; and Fr. Eli Suico, rector of the Pope John XXIII Seminary in Mabolo, Cebu City and chairperson of the Archdiocesan’s Family Life Apostolate.

The Sunday afternoon session will be headed by Fr. Mhar Balili, parish priest of Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque in Mambaling, Cebu City.

Archbishop Jose Palma is expected to cap the two-day gathering with a holy mass.

For more information, call Mellie Ong Zack at 233-1244 or 261-4150, Jun Jun Villa Vecencio at 261-1305 or Joe Yncierto at 484-8388.