91 caught in another 'Oplan Pokemon' op
THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) arrested 91 persons during their One-Time Big-Time operations last Wednesday afternoon.
Police said 47 persons were arrested for their illegal drug activities; six for their involvement in the illegal numbers game; 24 for illegal gambling; one for physical injury; and two for carrying guns. CCPO also served 12 arrest warrants.
Authorities seized P172,560 worth of suspected shabu, three .38 revolvers, 11 illegal gambling machines, seven motorcycles and an improvised muffler. Claire Roche, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.
