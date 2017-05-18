Anti-Distracted Driving Act 'helpful'

CIRILO Roa, a GrabCar driver, believes that Republic Act (RA) 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, is helpful for drivers-for-hire like him.

RA 10913, which imposes penalties on motorists caught using gadgets while driving, took effect Thursday, May 18.

“This new law is a preventive measure to avoid or lessen accidents and injuries from happening while promoting road safety and responsible driving among our motorists,” said the Department of Transportation in a statement.

Roa, who has been a GrabCar driver since 2016, said the law helps in disciplining drivers like him.

"Para nako, mas safe ka kung dili ka distracted. Daghan naman gud naaksidente anang dili ka kafocus sa pagmaneho," Roa told SunStar Cebu.

As a precaution from any distractions, Roa would only glance at his smart phone once he is parked or in full stop.

Under the new law, motorists are not allowed to use communication devices and other electronic entertainment and computing gadgets while vehicles are in motion or temporarily stopping at a traffic light or an intersection.

READ: Hands on wheel, drivers told

A motorist, as defined under this law, is a person who is driving a motor vehicle.

Prohibited acts while driving include but are not limited to making or receiving calls; writing, sending or reading text-based communications; playing games; watching movies; performing calculations; reading e-books; composing messages; and surfing or browsing the internet.

Motorists, however, are allowed to apply hands-free function or applications in the use of such devices or gadgets so long as these do not interfere with their line of sight.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Central Visayas Director Ahmed Cuizon said in an earlier interview that RA 10913 covers both public and private vehicles, as well as wheeled agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and other forms of conveyances, such as bicycles, pedicabs, trolleys, “habal-habal,” “kuliglig,” wagons, carriages and carts. (JKV/With EOB/SunStar Cebu)