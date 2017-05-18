Armed men in Guihulngan ‘not members of ASG’

SECURITY is tight in Central Visayas and government troopers will not allow any lawless group to break the peace restored after the last two of the 11 Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were killed in Calape, Bohol last Monday, a high-ranking police official said.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said he ordered the lower units to stay alert and urged the public to report any suspicious-looking persons.

More than 20 armed men and a woman were reportedly seen in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental last Wednesday morning. Taliño, however, does not believe the armed group belongs to the Mindanao-based ASG.

He said they could be communist rebels, who camp in the mountains of Negros. Guihulngan is near the western Cebu towns of Dumanjug, Barili, Pinamungajan and Aloguinsan.

For his part, Colonel Medel Aguilar, assistant chief of the unified staff for civil military operations of the Central Command, asked the public not to worry about the report.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police will always be there to secure our communities. We are also taking actions to validate the information,” he said in a press statement.

He further said: “We are also thankful to the informant/s who shared the information to us because it allows us to perform our tasks better.”

Taliño said they have a regular coordination with the Negros Island Police Office and they often share intelligence reports. Negros Oriental is not under PRO 7, but it is part of the Negros Island Regional Police Office.

Last Monday, police arrested Absner “Abu Rafi Ben” Kudarat, an alleged relative of an ASG member, and his companion Saldy “Starring” Abebolah for carrying unlicensed firearms in Silay City, Negros Occidental.

A .45 pistol, a magazine with six live ammunition and a hand grenade were recovered from Kudarat, while a homemade .357 caliber revolver and 12 live ammunition and an empty shell were taken from Abebolah.