Bzzzzz: Hitting back at media owners

PRESIDENT Duterte is talking tough against a national broadsheet through real estate leased and a business owned by the two families to whom the paper belongs.

-- A realty development firm, which has leased a 2.9-ha. government-owned land in Makati that Duterte would now like to recover.

-- A donut food chain that Duterte alleges was able to reduce a P1.5 billion tax liability to P8 million. Duterte would like the food chain to pay “the full tax due.”

Duterte calls the families that own those businesses oligarchs and, word-playing on the brand, urged them:

“Donut steal.” He has been at it since March 30, then on April 27, and last weekend, at times going personal, using such diatribes against an editor as “thick-faced,” “mukhang pera” and “buang.”

Had the broadsheet reported only the good things about the administration, would the paper and its owners, including their other businesses, have been the object of presidential fury?

Won’t die for Kiko

If Sharon Cuneta considers only her four kids KC, Frankie, Meil and adopted son Miguel as “the only four people in the whole wide world I would give my life for,” where does that place her husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan?

Sharon’s social media posts in the last few weeks aren’t flattering to the senator spouse.

Good riddance

Two ways to look at the speedy confirmation of Allan Peter Cayetano as foreign affairs secretary: his Senate colleagues believe he’s really qualified for the job or they want him out of the Senate.

Sen. Grace Poe could be only half-joking when she told Cayetano, “Hindi ako kasali dyan” (she had no part in a conspiracy to rid the Senate of Allan Peter).

TIP US OFF: TELL US ABOUT IT

[paseares@gmail.com]