Drug test before entry

THE Commission on Higher Education (Ched) may soon require college students to get a drug test before they enroll in a college or university.

Dr. Freddie Bernal, Ched-Central Visayas director, said their national office will be conducting a public consultation on the proposed measure on May 31 in Manila.

Bernal said the proposal is being made a part of the national government’s campaign to make all establishments, including colleges and universities, drug-free institutions.

While some youth groups see no problem with requiring drug testing for college students, they urged Ched to make it affordable for students.

During the Kapihan sa PIA-Central Visayas on Wednesday, Bernal confirmed he received the invitation for the public consultation on the proposal earlier this week.

Representatives of various higher education institutions in Central Visayas will be invited to attend the public consultation.

Aside from requiring students to get a drug test during enrollment, Ched is proposing to put up regular confirmatory drug tests on students and faculty members.

Bernal said that aside from students, even teachers and Ched personnel must undergo mandatory drug testing.

“Teachers, including Ched officials, I would recommend that for drug testing. Hindi compulsory, mandatory. Kailangan role-modeling ang atin,” Bernal added.

In a separate interview, Niño Olayvar, Anakbayan-Central Visayas vice president, said they welcome the plan to require drug tests for college students as one way to safeguard schools from the drug menace.

But Olayvar urged Ched-Central Visayas to take precautions to ensure that the policy is not abused.

He also urged Ched-Central Visayas to make drug testing as affordable for students as possible.