Ex-cop shot to death by riding-in-tandem

A FORMER policeman was killed in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City while he was on his way home last Wednesday afternoon.

Eligio Mantilla, 57, who lived in Barangay Bangbang in Cordova, was brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Mantilla was driving his motorcycle when two unidentified men on board a motorcycle shot him several times.

Mantilla ran as village chief in Bangbang but lost. The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds in the head and back.

Police are looking into personal grudge as the motive behind the crime.