Guv backs longer term for village officials

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III yesterday said he supports the move to extend the term limit of barangay officials from three to five years.

Davide said the barangay officials are in the frontline of delivering services.

He, however, is not in favor of postponing the October 2017 barangay elections and the appointment of barangay leaders.

He said the appointment will have no legal basis.

“I will favor the postponement of the barangay elections if only to wait for the passage of the Barangay Reform Bill and the incumbents will become holdovers,” he said.