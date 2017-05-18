Hands on wheel, drivers told

STARTING today, anyone caught using a mobile phone while driving will be violating Republic Act 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

According to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 Director Ahmed Cuizon, the new law prohibits motorists from using communication devices and other electronic entertainment and computing gadgets while vehicles are in motion or temporarily stopping at a traffic light or an intersection.

A motorist, as defined under this law, is a person who is driving a motor vehicle.

Prohibited acts while driving include but are not limited to making or receiving calls; writing, sending or reading text-based communications; playing games; watching movies; performing calculations; reading e-books; composing messages; and surfing or browsing the internet.

Motorists, however, are allowed to apply hands-free function or applications in the use of such devices or gadgets so long as these do not interfere with their line of sight.

“This new law is a preventive measure to avoid or lessen accidents and injuries from happening while promoting road safety and responsible driving among our motorists,” according to a statement from the Department of Transportation.

Cuizon said it is the Land Transportation Office (LTO) that will be primarily responsible for its implementation.

Cuizon added that RA 10913 covers both public and private vehicles. It also covers wheeled agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and other forms of conveyances, such as bicycles, pedicabs, trolleys, “habal-habal,” “kuliglig,” wagons, carriages and carts.

These include those that may either be human-powered or pulled by an animal as long as the same are operated or driven on public thoroughfares, highways or streets.

Cebu City Traffic Office Chief Ismael Garaygay III said that they are studying the new law, especially that they are implementing national laws with city ordinances.

LTO 7 Director Alita Pulga confirmed that her office that covers Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor and Negros Oriental is the lead implementing agency of the law.

Pulga said the LTO has the authority to deputize members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and local government units to carry out enforcement functions and duties.

A memorandum circular will be issued soon to LTO setting the specifications on the regulation of tints of vehicles.

Pulga said the penalties are P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense, and P15,000 for the third offense with a three-month suspension of the driver’s license.

RA 10913 also provides that violations beyond the third offense shall be penalized with the revocation of the driver’s license and a fine of P20,000.

Operators of public utility vehicles (taxi, jeepney and bus) are also liable for violations made by drivers.