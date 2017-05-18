Housing project gets support from Wilcon, Manny O
WILCON Depot Inc. and Manny O Group gave back to the community through the GoNegosyo’s Kapatid Village project.
The two firms donated P6 million each to help build a total of 80 homes for the Kapatid Village in Maimbung and Talipao, Sulu.
The turnover ceremony was held last May 7 at the Ibiza Beach Club restaurant in BGC, Taguig.
Wilcon Depot is the country’s leading home improvement and construction supply retailer.
For more information, log on to www.wilcon.com.ph.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!