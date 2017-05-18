Housing project gets support from Wilcon, Manny O

WILCON Depot Inc. and Manny O Group gave back to the community through the GoNegosyo’s Kapatid Village project.

The two firms donated P6 million each to help build a total of 80 homes for the Kapatid Village in Maimbung and Talipao, Sulu.

The turnover ceremony was held last May 7 at the Ibiza Beach Club restaurant in BGC, Taguig.

Wilcon Depot is the country’s leading home improvement and construction supply retailer.

