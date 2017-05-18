Housing project gets support from Wilcon, Manny O | SunStar

Housing project gets support from Wilcon, Manny O

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Housing project gets support from Wilcon, Manny O

Thursday, May 18, 2017
Donation. From left, Ginggay Hontiveros, GoNegosyo PSR Agripreneurship-Eastern Visayas, Sulu; Mark Andrew Y. Belo, Wilcon Depot chief financial officer; Wiliam T. Belo, Wilcon Depot founder and chairperson; Joey A. Concepcion III, GoNegosyo founder and chairperson and presidential adviser for Entrepreneurship; Manny H. Osmeña, Manny O Group chairperson; Tony P. Meloto, Gawad Kalinga chairperson; and Jong Sepulvida, Manny O Group COO. (Contributed Foto)

Donation. From left, Ginggay Hontiveros, GoNegosyo PSR Agripreneurship-Eastern Visayas, Sulu; Mark Andrew Y. Belo, Wilcon Depot chief financial officer; Wiliam T. Belo, Wilcon Depot founder and chairperson; Joey A. Concepcion III, GoNegosyo founder and chairperson and presidential adviser for Entrepreneurship; Manny H. Osmeña, Manny O Group chairperson; Tony P. Meloto, Gawad Kalinga chairperson; and Jong Sepulvida, Manny O Group COO. (Contributed Foto)

WILCON Depot Inc. and Manny O Group gave back to the community through the GoNegosyo’s Kapatid Village project.

The two firms donated P6 million each to help build a total of 80 homes for the Kapatid Village in Maimbung and Talipao, Sulu.

The turnover ceremony was held last May 7 at the Ibiza Beach Club restaurant in BGC, Taguig.

Wilcon Depot is the country’s leading home improvement and construction supply retailer.

For more information, log on to www.wilcon.com.ph.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments