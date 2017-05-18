‘LRT Line 1 at no cost to gov’t.’

THE implementation of the Line 1 of the Cebu Light Rail Transit will not cost the local governments of Metro Cebu, according to Eldon C. Cruz, managing director of Tranzen Group Inc. (TGI).

A group of local investors and international design and build companies of the Tranzen Group Inc. recently met Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas, Mandaue City Mayor Luigi R. Quisumbing and Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado and presented the results of their preliminary survey for an unsolicited Proposal for Line 1 of the Cebu Light Rail Transit (LRT) Project.

TGI, in a press statement, said there were no objections from the chief local executives and they expressed support to the implementation of the project.

Cruz said that in the Japan International Cooperation (Jica) studies, Line 1 will traverse the Cebu Central Transport Axis with an estimated length of 21 kms. It will start from Talisay City, will pass Cebu City, Mandaue City and end in Consolacion.

The LRT will complement the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, which operates from Bulacao to Ayala Business Park and Talamban in Cebu City (17 kms.).

The LRT Line 1 will have 16 stations from Talisay to Consolacion (21 kms.) from south to north inter-city route, while the BRT caters to the commuters from south to northwest and has 33 intra-city stations. Terminals of both modes are at different locations and would not conflict. Of the total 21 kms. of the LRT Line 1 alignment, 52 percent will pass Cebu City. Its participation would be crucial in planning and operation.

Cruz said TGI’s partners include Oriental Consultants Global of Japan, local engineering and construction companies of JR Builders, DEMCRO Engineers, CEDCO Engineers Cebu City and OMLaw, its legal counsel. These firms have more than 200 years of experience in general infrastructure engineering and construction, including bullet train and LRT systems in more than 30 countries.

Jica had estimated the future ridership along this corridor to reach three million person trips per day by 2050. PR