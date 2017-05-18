Mandaue has ordinance similar to RA 10913

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has been apprehending drivers who are using cellular phones and other gadgets while driving even before the approval of Republic Act 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

This, as the Mandaue City Government already has Ordinance 14-2016-1118, or The City Anti-Distracted Driving Ordinance, which was approved last Oct. 7, 2016.

Glenn Antigua, Team chief for operations, said that since its implementation last year at least 20 taxi and private vehicle drivers have been arrested. Most of those apprehended were male, he said.

The provisions of the city ordinance are similar with RA 10913 where motorists are not allowed to use their cellphones and any other gadgets that would distract them while driving.

Under the City Ordinance, a driver can use his/her cellphone, especially during emergencies, provided that he/she will stop on the side of the road so that traffic flow will not be hampered.

The local ordinance, however, has lower penalties compared to the national law.

In the City Ordinance, the penalties are P1,000 for the first offense, P1,500 for the second offense and impounding of the vehicle on the second and succeeding offenses. An additional penalty of P500 for every succeeding violation will be imposed, but it shall not exceed to P5,000.