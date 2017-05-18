Mom killed for not doing house chores

A 64-YEAR-OLD woman died after she was punched by her son in Sitio Angay-Angay, Barangay Toong, Cebu City yesterday evening.

Investigation of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section revealed that Generosa Abastas was sleeping when she was roused by her son, Alexander, to do some chores.

Because Generosa took a long time to wake up, Alexander, who is allegedly a drug user, punched her in the stomach.

She fell from the bed and hit her head on the floor.

Alexander was arrested after he was pursued by the personnel of Punta Police Station.