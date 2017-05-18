Police: Security in Central Visayas 'tight'

POLICE Regional Office (PRO)-Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño said Thursday, May 18, that security in the region is still tight.

He said he does not believe that the armed men who were reportedly spotted in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, belong to the Mindanao-based Abu Sayyaf Group.

More than 20 armed men and a woman were seen in Guihulngan on Wednesday morning, May 17.

Negros Oriental is not under the jurisdiction of PRO-Central Visayas, as it belongs to the Negros Island Regional Police Office.

Taliño said these armed men are possibly communist rebels who camp in the mountains of Negros.

Guihulngan is near the western Cebu towns of Dumanjug, Pinamungajan and Aloguinsan.

Taliño said they have a regular coordination with the Negros Island Police Office and they often share intelligence reports. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)