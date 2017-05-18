Suspended cop shoots man who ‘bullied’ his daughter, still at large

A MANHUNT is on for a suspended policeman who allegedly shot a 21-year-old man in Sitio Cabancalan II, Barangay Bulacao last Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victim as John Abad, who was hit on his left arm and currently recuperating in the hospital.

Abad was shot by PO2 Franklin Bulaquia, 38, assigned in the Oslob Police Station of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), after the former reportedly bullied the policeman’s daughter.

At around 8:50 a.m., Bulaquia went to the house of Abad armed with a handgun and shot him twice but missed. The policeman fled while the victim boarded a motorcycle to Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

Meanwhile, police are hunting down a 21-year-old security guard who killed a businessman in Barangay Sto Niño.

Michael Malacca, the victim, was allegedly shot by Nelson Ubas when the former was on his way to his rented inn last May 5.

Ubas’ mother, Basilia, his sister Brenda Icot and his brother-in-law Elves Luage were charged with obstruction of justice after they helped the suspect escaped.