Tabunok vendors vow to hold rally if Gullas won’t issue MOA

TABUNOK Public Market Vendors Association (TPMVA) members said they won’t evacuate their stalls and warned they might hold a rally after Talisay City Mayor Eddie Gullas refused to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) against privatization.

TPMVA also demanded a detailed floor plan illustration of Phase 2 of the New Public Market and a document to ensures they will occupy the stalls before construction starts.

Gullas said last Wednesday that there is no need for an MOA and that the people should trust him as the mayor of the city.

TPMVA President Sherwin Echavez said he doesn’t believe Gullas’ words, saying the mayor has plans to privatize the market.

“If they can’t secure an MOA, mangayo lang gyod mi og pasaylo daan diha sa kadagkoan sa City Hall nga mahitabo ang nahitabo sa una... ang makigbatok sa inyong itom ug dautan nga plano, (we apologize to City Hall officials if what happened in the past will happen again because we have to fight)” said Exhavez.

The vendors are resisting the move to evacuate them from their stalls due to the construction of Phase 2 of the market now that Phase 1 is almost finished.

Phase 2 is part of the renovation project of the Tabunok Public Market with a budget of P98 million. CNU Intern Jeff La Rosa