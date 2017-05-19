14 drug suspects caught in hotel drug bust

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) arrested 14 individuals in a buy-bust in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City last Thursday.

The suspects rented a room in a hotel for their illegal drug activities.

Authorities recovered from them 21 sachets of suspected shabu and P4,500 cash.

CCPO chief Joel Doria said the suspects were arrested with the help of the hotel’s management.

On the same day, operatives arrested Rudy Masayon Jr., 28, a resident of Upper Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2.

Seized from him were eight sachets of illegal drugs. Claire Roche, CNU Intern