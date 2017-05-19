2 sisters deny drug tag

THE daughters of a suspected drug lord in Lapu-Lapu City want the authorities to conduct a formal investigation on why they were tagged as high-value targets when they have no involvement in illegal drugs.

Janisa Oyao and her sister Jaqueline Oyao, daughters of Paquito Oyao, and their cousin Dominic, a son of Domie Oyao, denied that they are drug users or drug peddlers.

“My husband is working overseas in carpentry to provide for our family’s needs. I am clean,” Janisa told SunStar Cebu.

Members of the Police Station 4 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) were also looking for her in Barangay Agus, Janisa said. Atty. Rameses Villagonzalo, the Oyaos’ legal counsel, said that he will send a joint affidavit of disclaimer to President Rodrigo Duterte, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño, the chief of police of Station 4, the LLCPO, and the barangay captain of Marigondon.

For their part, Jaqueline and Dominic said they were forced to surrender last December during an Oplan Tokhang.

“They will renounce the papers they were asked to sign during the alleged surrender. This is to let the local police and the barangay know that their rights should be protected,” Villagonzalo said.

“I have been a whole-seller of softdrinks for 10 years now. We are willing, if they want us undergo a drug test just to prove that we are not into drugs,” Jaqueline said. For his part, Dominic was not admitted to the PNP even if he was a licensed criminologist, after his father was also tagged as a big-time drug pusher.

“Whenever I go home at dawn, I always look behind because I’m scared of what might happen to me,” he said.

Police Insp. Alcon Escosura of the Police Station 4 of the LLCPO said that they did not force the Oyaos to surrender even if some of them were known to be drug personalities in their jurisdiction.

“I have not seen her (Janisa) yet nor have I talked with her,” Escosura said in an interview with Superbalita Cebu.

Escosura will also check the name that was listed in the directorate intelligence of their station. JOB, FVQ of Superbalita