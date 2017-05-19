Contraband seized in jail clearing ops

SEVERAL contraband were confiscated during the Oplan Galugad by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel inside the Cebu City Jail past 4 a.m. yesterday.

Among those seized during the surprise inspection were four cellular phones, television sets, bladed weapons, nubain ampules and several drug paraphernalia.

Senior Supt. Arnel Peralta, jail warden, led the operation with at least 60 BJMP personnel.

The prison cells of the entire fourth floor of the Drug Offenders Building were the subject of the operation.

No shabu was found, Peralta said. At least 30 shanties, which shelter the inmates and their personal belongings, mostly clothes, were destroyed.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, was also present during the Oplan Galugad.

Tumulak said that the City Jail has a population of 4,300 inmates with only 100 jail officers assigned to them. To meet the ideal ratio of one jail officer to seven inmates, the jail needs around 500 jail officers.

For that, he said, the Cebu City Council will pass a resolution on Tuesday requesting the BJMP in Manila to add more personnel in the facility to prevent the entry of contraband.

“I have a resolution requesting the national headquarters of BJMP to augment personnel (in the City Jail). For the reason nga kita ang second largest in terms of population all over the Philippines unya more than 100 ra atong personnel,” Tumulak told reporters yesterday. Kate F. Parilla, CNU Intern