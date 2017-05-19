Cops deputized to implement new law
THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has deputized 15 personnel to implement the Anti-Distracted Driving Law.
City Director Joel Doria said that police will help the Land Transportation Office (LTO) catch motorists who are using their cellphones while driving.
More personnel, he said, are taking seminars so they will also be deputized.
“We are sending more personnel to support them and it’s up to the LTO if they will fast track the request we made,” Doria said.
The law prohibits drivers from calling, texting and watching videos while driving.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 20, 2017.
