Police arrest five drug suspects inside motel in Lapu-Lapu City
ABOUT nine days after five drug suspects were caught inside a motel in Lapu-Lapu City, two men and a woman were arrested in the same establishment yesterday dawn.
The Lapu-Lapu Police Station 3, led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas, caught Romeo “Jun-jun” Arsolon Jr., 35; Gleezy “Jen-jen” Araneta, 27; and Noel “Wel” Asperin, 33, inside one of the rooms in a motel in Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob at 5 a.m.
According to Cleopas, Arsolon and Asperin transacted with the police decoy.
The decoy saw Araneta preparing to sniff shabu inside the room. Police recovered shabu weighing 5.6 grams, drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money from the suspects. The illegal susbtance was worth P59,000.
About an hour earlier, Cleopas and his men arrested Dennis Gontinias, 25, and Angelito Flores, 39, in the same sitio.
Cleopas said they found a total of eight medium pack and 51 sachets of believed shabu worth P113,280.
Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy, caught Michael Ombajen, 30, and Amy Casinillo, 42, in Soong I, Barangay Mactan last Wednesday night.
Illegal drugs worth P9,912 were seized from the suspects.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 20, 2017.
