16 violations: DOLE

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7 cited least 16 violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) and General Labor Standards (GLS) that were allegedly committed at the multi-story building of Lite Shipping Corp. on MJ Cuenco Ave., Cebu City where a scaffolding collapsed last Thursday.

During a meeting with DOLE 7 officials yesterday, the owner of Devlarn Ventures and Development Corp., the contractor of the project, promised to correct the deficiencies.

Based on the stoppage order he issued against the contractor, DOLE 7 Director Elias Cayanong noted that the major violations include the failure to follow general labor standards, such as underpayment of wages, non-payment of regular holidays and special holidays, non-payment of 13th month pay, no proof of records of their contributions to the Social Security System, Philhealth and Pagibig, among others.

The contractor also failed to provide a DOLE certified safety practitioner at the time of the incident. There were no safety practitioners provided by the three subcontractors. There was no medical report of the injured workers were presented.

There was no safety barrier on floor edges and no safety net or debris catcher in the site.

In an interview, DOLE 7 Assistant Director Cyril Ticao disclosed that he met with the contractor and representatives of Lite Shipping Corp. yesterday. They promised to correct the violations, so the stoppage order can be lifted, said Ticao.