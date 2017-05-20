Guv to attend House hearing on jail matters

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III will appear before the House of Representatives next week to answer allegations that he failed to address the illegal drug trade inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC). Davide said that the House committee on justice has summoned him and two law enforcement officials in Central Visayas based on a resolution filed by Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia (Cebu, 3rd district).

Aside from Davide, Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director; Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu Provincial police director; and Yogi Ruiz, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 director, were also invited to appear before the congressional inquiry on Tuesday.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) 7 ordered an investigation on the operations after learning that the inmates were stripped naked during a search by PDEA 7 operatives.

Davide said he will tell the real condition of CPDRC, including the deficiencies committed when Garcia was governor.

In her privilege speech before Congress last March, Rep. Garcia said she wanted Gov. Davide investigated for his role in the search of the jail.

She said that the CPDRC’s situation under Davide’s watch is a far cry from when she was still governor, when the jail became famous for its dancing inmates.